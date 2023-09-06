Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan, 26 MEU Operate in the Arabian Gulf with Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central [Image 25 of 27]

    USS Bataan, 26 MEU Operate in the Arabian Gulf with Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230905-M-VB101-1090 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 5, 2023) U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) operate a combat rubber reconnaissance craft during training in the Arabian Gulf with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central, Sept. 5, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central

