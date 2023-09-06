A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 is staged aboard the MSV2 Ocean Trader during a routine training exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. HMH 462 routinely conducts flight operations to maintain a high level of tactical proficiency and squadron readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 01:03 Photo ID: 8009125 VIRIN: 230822-M-MO098-1157 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.04 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMH 462 Conducts Ship Landing Aboard MSV2 Ocean Trader [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.