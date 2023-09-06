Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH 462 Conducts Ship Landing Aboard MSV2 Ocean Trader [Image 14 of 18]

    HMH 462 Conducts Ship Landing Aboard MSV2 Ocean Trader

    JAPAN

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 takes off from the MSV2 Ocean Trader during a routine training exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. HMH 462 routinely conducts flight operations to maintain a high level of tactical proficiency and squadron readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 01:03
    Photo ID: 8009124
    VIRIN: 230822-M-MO098-1414
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH 462 Conducts Ship Landing Aboard MSV2 Ocean Trader [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    live fire
    1st MAW
    HMH 462
    MSV2 Ocean Trader
