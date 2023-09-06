HMH 462 Conducts Ship Landing Aboard MSV2 Ocean Trader

A U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) with SEAL Team 6 (NSWDG) signals a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 as it prepares to land aboard the MSV2 Ocean Trader during a routine training exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. HMH 462 routinely conducts flight operations to maintain a high level of tactical proficiency and squadron readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
