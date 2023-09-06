Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield [Image 5 of 8]

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield

    SITUBONDO REGENCY, INDONESIA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maria Garcia 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Joint multinational forces prepare for a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) by conducting a Combined Arms Rehearsal (CAR) during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, on September 7, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Maria I. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 8009089
    VIRIN: 230907-A-HX467-1044
    Resolution: 4970x3015
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Maria Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Indonesia
    #U.S.Army
    #PartnersandAllies
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #SGS2023
    #SuperGarudaShield23

