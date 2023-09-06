KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 7, 2023) – Dr. Ahmad Kamal bin Ariffin presents Patient Specific Implant TMJ Prosthesis in Surgical Management of TMJ Ankylosis Case Sharing presentation at International Islamic University Malaysia, Kuantan Campus, Sept. 7. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Dental Symposium at International Islamic University Malaysia [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.