    Pacific Partnership 2023: CPR and First Aid Training at International Islamic University Malaysia [Image 1 of 9]

    Pacific Partnership 2023: CPR and First Aid Training at International Islamic University Malaysia

    MALAYSIA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 7, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Arthur Vanmeter and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rachel Torres, Pacific Partnership 2023 medical staff, demonstrate CPR and first aid training to university staff at International Islamic University Malaysia, Kuantan Campus, Sept. 7. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 23:09
    Photo ID: 8009060
    VIRIN: 230907-N-YN807-1015
    Resolution: 5650x3767
    Size: 923.02 KB
    Location: MY
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: CPR and First Aid Training at International Islamic University Malaysia [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Malaysia
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

