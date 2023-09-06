KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 7, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Arthur Vanmeter and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rachel Torres, Pacific Partnership 2023 medical staff, demonstrate CPR and first aid training to university staff at International Islamic University Malaysia, Kuantan Campus, Sept. 7. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 23:09 Photo ID: 8009060 VIRIN: 230907-N-YN807-1015 Resolution: 5650x3767 Size: 923.02 KB Location: MY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: CPR and First Aid Training at International Islamic University Malaysia [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.