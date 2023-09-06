Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Mast Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Tripoli Mast Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230907-N-ML799-1076 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Sergio Morris, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, rolls out nonskid on a weather deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

