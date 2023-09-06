230907-N-ML799-1076 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Sergio Morris, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, rolls out nonskid on a weather deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 21:47 Photo ID: 8009019 VIRIN: 230907-N-ML799-1076 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.58 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Mast Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.