230907-N-ML799-1076 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Sergio Morris, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, rolls out nonskid on a weather deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8009019
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-ML799-1076
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Mast Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT