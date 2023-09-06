230907-N-ML799-1070 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Antonia Pavon, from Lakeland, Florida, lays down nonskid on a weather deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8009018
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-ML799-1070
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Mast Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
