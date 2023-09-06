USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance

230907-N-EU502-1072 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Weston Pezdirtz, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, paints the edge of the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

