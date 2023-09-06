230907-N-EU502-1044 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Seaman Martha Mora, from Compton, California, paints an overhead pipe aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|8009016
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-EU502-1044
|Resolution:
|2131x3196
|Size:
|468.19 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT