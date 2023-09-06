Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230907-N-EU502-1009 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Juan Castro, from Houston, uses a needle gun on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 8009011
    VIRIN: 230907-N-EU502-1009
    Resolution: 5179x3453
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

