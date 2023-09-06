USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance

230907-N-EU502-1019 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Derick Dwyer, from Troy, Missouri, cleans a fire hose on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

