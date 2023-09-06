Multinational Servicemembers participate in the Tactical Exercise Without Troops (TEWT), a rundown of events and locations leading up to the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise in the coming days, while supporting Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 7, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indopacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

