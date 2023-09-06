Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julian Navarro, 30th Safety Office occupational safety specialist, presents the folded flag to U.S. Air Force Maj. Peter Debois, 30th Comptroller Squadron commander, during a retreat ceremony Aug. 30, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Space Launch Delta 30’s Guardians and Airmen participated in the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

