Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Space Launch Delta 30 fold the U.S. flag during a retreat ceremony Aug. 30, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. SLD 30’s Guardians and Airmen participated in the ceremony. Retreat, the retirement of the colors from the day's activities, is a ceremony in which the unit honors the flag when it is lowered in the evening. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

