Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony

U.S. Space Force Spc 3 Kelani Vestil, 30th Space Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, salutes the U.S. flag as it’s lowered during a retreat ceremony Aug. 30, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Space Launch Delta 30’s Guardians and Airmen participated in the ceremony. Retreat, the retirement of the colors from the day's activities, is a ceremony in which the unit honors the flag when it is lowered in the evening. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

