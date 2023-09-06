Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Spc 3 Kelani Vestil, 30th Space Communications Squadron knowledge management technician, salutes the U.S. flag as it’s lowered during a retreat ceremony Aug. 30, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Space Launch Delta 30’s Guardians and Airmen participated in the ceremony. Retreat, the retirement of the colors from the day's activities, is a ceremony in which the unit honors the flag when it is lowered in the evening. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    vandenberg
    flag
    retreat

