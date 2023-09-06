Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony

Space Launch Delta 30’s Guardians and Airmen salute the U.S. flag as it’s lowered during a retreat ceremony Aug. 30, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Retreat, the retirement of the colors from the day's activities, is a ceremony in which the unit honors the flag when it is lowered in the evening. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

