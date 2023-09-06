Space Launch Delta 30’s Guardians and Airmen salute the U.S. flag as it’s lowered during a retreat ceremony Aug. 30, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Retreat, the retirement of the colors from the day's activities, is a ceremony in which the unit honors the flag when it is lowered in the evening. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8008819
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-XI961-1076
|Resolution:
|5807x3863
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Holds Retreat Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT