    NORAD, USNORTHCOM Celebrate Command Annual Award Nominees, Winners

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, hosted the 2022 Command Annual Awards at The Hub on Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 18:54
    Location: CO, US
    This work, NORAD, USNORTHCOM Celebrate Command Annual Award Nominees, Winners, by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Annual Awards

