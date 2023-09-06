NORAD, USNORTHCOM Celebrate Command Annual Award Nominees, Winners

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, hosted the 2022 Command Annual Awards at The Hub on Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong)

