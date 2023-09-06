Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, is taxied across the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 8008736
    VIRIN: 230907-N-JJ744-1001
    Resolution: 5198x3466
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
