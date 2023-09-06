Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Take 1st Class Exam [Image 3 of 10]

    Sailors Take 1st Class Exam

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Hull Technician 2nd Class Jondanae Garza, from Las Vegas, assigned to the engineering department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), takes the first class petty officer exam in the Chiefs mess, Sept. 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 17:52
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Take 1st Class Exam [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    IT566

