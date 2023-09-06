U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Delgadillo, a 721st Contingency Response Squadron security forces defender, tells simulated protestors to back away from an entry control point gate during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, New York, Aug. 24, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8008645
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-BQ943-4392
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.07 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
