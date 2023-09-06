U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Delgadillo, a 721st Contingency Response Squadron security forces defender, tells simulated protestors to back away from an entry control point gate during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, New York, Aug. 24, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

Location: WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US
621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2