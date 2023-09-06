The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill held a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony Thursday, Sep. 7 to honor the departure of Command Sgt. Maj. Jean-Pierre Alcedo, the 29th FCoE Noncommissioned Officer Academy (FCoE NCOA) Commandant.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8008267
|VIRIN:
|230907-D-YD137-2008
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
FCoE bids farewell to NCOA's 29th Commandant
