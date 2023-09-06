Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCoE bids farewell to NCOA’s 29th Commandant

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill held a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony Thursday, Sep. 7 to honor the departure of Command Sgt. Maj. Jean-Pierre Alcedo, the 29th FCoE Noncommissioned Officer Academy (FCoE NCOA) Commandant.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 14:41
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Fires Center of Excellence
    US Army TRADOC
    428th FA
    FCOE NCOA
    BeAllYouCanBe

