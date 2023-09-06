Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE

    MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Meagan Gardner 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Four 190th ARW KSANG Forbes Field Topeka, KS CE members stand by eleven MAGIC Camp visitors on June 9th, 2022. The Mentoring A Girl In Construction Camp worked with the 190th ARW to demonstrate construction and Fire department skills to instill confidence for future employment consideration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 8007866
    VIRIN: 230609-Z-MG329-1007
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 377.87 KB
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE, by SrA Meagan Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CE
    190th arw
    MAGIC camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT