MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE

Four 190th ARW KSANG Forbes Field Topeka, KS CE members stand by eleven MAGIC Camp visitors on June 9th, 2022. The Mentoring A Girl In Construction Camp worked with the 190th ARW to demonstrate construction and Fire department skills to instill confidence for future employment consideration.

