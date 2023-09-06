1st Fighter Wing selects “Champions” for William Tell

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.—Three Gentex HGU-55/P helmets from the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron, 94th Fighter Squadron and 27th Fighter Squadron are displayed in front of an F-22 Raptor and weapons load trailer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, August 29, 2023. The squadrons all have pilots, intelligence officers and weapons load airmen representing the 1st Fighter Wing during William Tell air-to-air-competition September 11-15, 2023, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster)

