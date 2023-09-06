Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Fighter Wing selects “Champions” for William Tell

    1st Fighter Wing selects “Champions” for William Tell

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.—Three Gentex HGU-55/P helmets from the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron, 94th Fighter Squadron and 27th Fighter Squadron are displayed in front of an F-22 Raptor and weapons load trailer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, August 29, 2023. The squadrons all have pilots, intelligence officers and weapons load airmen representing the 1st Fighter Wing during William Tell air-to-air-competition September 11-15, 2023, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8007835
    VIRIN: 230829-F-RH307-1015
    Resolution: 5800x3693
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing selects “Champions” for William Tell, by TSgt Matthew Coleman-Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    ACC
    AF
    633 ABW
    1FW
    15 AF
    ACCWT23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT