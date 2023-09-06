Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg Awards Ceremony

    Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg Awards Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg, a piano instrumentalist, recieved the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement awards for outstanding service while at his previous duty station, U.S. Seventh Fleet Band. U.S. Fleet Forces Band is the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8007827
    VIRIN: 230630-N-AN678-1001
    Resolution: 3350x2789
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg Awards Ceremony, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Musician

    TAGS

    Awards
    Musician
    Navy Band
    COM
    NAM
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT