Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg Awards Ceremony

Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg, a piano instrumentalist, recieved the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement awards for outstanding service while at his previous duty station, U.S. Seventh Fleet Band. U.S. Fleet Forces Band is the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins)

