    2nd Cavalry Regiment prepares for fire [Image 4 of 6]

    2nd Cavalry Regiment prepares for fire

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Cameron Welsh, a field artillery officer from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, secures the front gate of the regiment's tactical operations center during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023.


    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

