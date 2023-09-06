U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Diaz, a cannon crewmember from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, keeps watch for enemy activity from the regiment's tactical operations center during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cav. Regt., a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 8007797 VIRIN: 230907-A-MP628-1057 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.49 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepares for fire [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.