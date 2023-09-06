79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate in Section 12

Jewish War Veterans National Commander U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Barry Lischinsky, right, speaks with British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce, left, and Embassy of Israel Deputy Chief of Mission Eliav Benjamin, center, before the 79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate at Wingate’s gravesite in Section 12 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 6, 2023. A senior British Army officer, Wingate is considered a hero of the Yishuv (Jewish Community) by the people for his military leadership in Palestine from 1936-1939 and his support of the Jewish state. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

