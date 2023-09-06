Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate in Section 12 [Image 25 of 33]

    79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate in Section 12

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery Deputy Chief of Staff Bob Quackenbush, left, leads veterans to the the 79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate at Wingate’s gravesite in Section 12 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 6, 2023. A senior British Army officer, Wingate is considered a hero of the Yishuv (Jewish Community) by the people for his military leadership in Palestine from 1936-1939 and his support of the Jewish state. Speakers for this event included British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce, Deputy Chief of Mission for the Embassy of Israel Eliav Benjamin, and Past National Commander for Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of America U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Nelson Mellitz. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 08:58
    Photo ID: 8007464
    VIRIN: 230906-A-IW468-1402
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate in Section 12 [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

