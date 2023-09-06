79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate in Section 12

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of America host the 79th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony for Maj. Gen. Orde Wingate at Wingate’s gravesite in Section 12 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 6, 2023. A senior British Army officer, Wingate is considered a hero of the Yishuv (Jewish Community) by the people for his military leadership in Palestine from 1936-1939 and his support of the Jewish state. Speakers for this event included British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce, Deputy Chief of Mission for the Embassy of Israel Eliav Benjamin, and Past National Commander for JWV U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Nelson Mellitz. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

