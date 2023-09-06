Pilots take flight for MEDEVAC training during Saber Junction 23

A U.S. Army crew from the 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division flies a UH-60 Black Hawk over a training area during a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training flight at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

