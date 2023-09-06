Falcon Leap Cargo Drop

Sgt. Robert Dicandia, malfunctions officer, 5th Quartermaster Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, right, looks out at Dutch and U.S. Army Soldiers repack a parachute and prepare to move the cargo off Drop Zone Marnewaard, Netherlands during joint exercise Falcon Leap 2023 on Sept. 5, 2023. Falcon Leap 23 (FALE 23) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

