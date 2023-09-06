Senior Airman Jalyn Boakye, joint airlift inspector, 86th Operation Support Squadron inspecting tactical cargo loads and parachutes for safety and compliance prior to being airdropped from a C-130 Hercules aircraft on Sept. 6, 2023 at Eindhoven Airbase in Eindhoven, Netherlands in support of joint exercise Falcon Leap 2023. Falcon Leap 23 (FALE 23) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 07:23 Photo ID: 8007298 VIRIN: 230906-A-UV586-4787 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.34 MB Location: EINDHOVEN, NL Hometown: JACKSON, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Falcon Leap Tactical Cargo Drop Inspections [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.