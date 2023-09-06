Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Leap Tactical Cargo Drop Inspections [Image 1 of 4]

    Falcon Leap Tactical Cargo Drop Inspections

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Senior Airman Jalyn Boakye, joint airlift inspector, 86th Operation Support Squadron inspecting tactical cargo loads and parachutes for safety and compliance prior to being airdropped from a C-130 Hercules aircraft on Sept. 6, 2023 at Eindhoven Airbase in Eindhoven, Netherlands in support of joint exercise Falcon Leap 2023. Falcon Leap 23 (FALE 23) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

    This work, Falcon Leap Tactical Cargo Drop Inspections [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Netherlands
    StrongerTogether
    FalconLeap
    FALE23
    86thOperationSupportSquadron

