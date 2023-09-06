230904-N-NS135-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Carlos Ball, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), designates fire during a damage control drill, Sep. 4, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 8007261 VIRIN: 230904-N-NS135-1043 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.52 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.