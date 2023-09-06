Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill

230904-N-NS135-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Carlos Ball, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), designates fire during a damage control drill, Sep. 4, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|8007261
|VIRIN:
|230904-N-NS135-1043
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
