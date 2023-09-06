Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill

230904-N-NS135-1026 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 4, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), practice fighting fire during a damage control drill, Sep. 4, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

