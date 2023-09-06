230903-N-NS135-1059 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 3, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), man the phone and distance line during an underway replenishment, Sep. 3, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 8007258 VIRIN: 230903-N-NS135-1059 Resolution: 6456x4304 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.