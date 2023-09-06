Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.03.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230903-N-NS135-1059 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 3, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), man the phone and distance line during an underway replenishment, Sep. 3, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    This work, USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

