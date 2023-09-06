Promotion Ceremony Onboard USS Ramage

230901-N-NS135-1119 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 1, 2023) Main Propulsion Assistant Lt. j.g. Rashad Sawyer, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), speaks during a promotion ceremony, Sep. 1, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:26 Photo ID: 8007245 VIRIN: 230901-N-NS135-1119 Resolution: 6472x4315 Size: 1.97 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA