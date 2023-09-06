Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony Onboard USS Ramage [Image 2 of 3]

    Promotion Ceremony Onboard USS Ramage

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.01.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230901-N-NS135-1075 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 1, 2023) Cmdr. Timothy Yuhas, third from right, commanding officer, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), speaks to the crew during a promotion ceremony, Sep. 1, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:26
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

