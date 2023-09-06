230901-N-NS135-1088 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 1, 2023) Main Propulsion Assistant Lt. j.g. Rashad Sawyer, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), recites the officer’s oath with Cmdr. Timothy Yuhas, left, commanding officer, USS Ramage (DDG 61), during his promotion ceremony, Sep. 1, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 8007199 VIRIN: 230901-N-NS135-1088 Resolution: 6679x4453 Size: 1.26 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Ceremony Onboard USS Ramage [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.