Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramage Sailors Conduct Quarters [Image 2 of 3]

    Ramage Sailors Conduct Quarters

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230901-N-NS135-1016 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 1, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), hold quarters with Command Master Chief David Adkins, middle left, Sep. 1, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:04
    VIRIN: 230901-N-NS135-1016
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Ramage Sailors Conduct Quarters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

