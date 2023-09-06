230901-N-NS135-1016 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 1, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), hold quarters with Command Master Chief David Adkins, middle left, Sep. 1, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 8007198 VIRIN: 230901-N-NS135-1016 Resolution: 6434x4289 Size: 1.48 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailors Conduct Quarters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.