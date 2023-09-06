Ramage Sailor Stands Watch

230901-N-NS135-1032 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 1, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Derek Tackett, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), mans the helm, Sep. 1, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 8007197 VIRIN: 230901-N-NS135-1032 Resolution: 4444x2963 Size: 624.8 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA