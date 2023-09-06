Flight Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Michael Jennings, from Miami, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, signals prior to launching an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to VFA-31, on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, Sept. 6, 2023. VFA-31 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

