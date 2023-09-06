Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Tech. Sgt. Micaela Mahan, 7th Air Force Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, poses for a photo in a courtroom at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 20, 2023. Mahan was recently named one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 03:33
    Photo ID: 8007193
    VIRIN: 230720-F-XJ860-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The jury is in: 7th Air Force paralegal declared one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    12 OAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT