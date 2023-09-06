Flight Operations

Sailors assigned to the air department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, on the flight deck, Sept. 6, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

