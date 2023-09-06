Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Mckenzie Cook Gonzalez, from Muskegon, Michigan, assigned to the air department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), observes an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, preparing to land on the flight deck, Sept. 6, 2023. VAW-124 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 03:46 Photo ID: 8007163 VIRIN: 230906-N-TL968-1479 Resolution: 2713x1809 Size: 1021.32 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.