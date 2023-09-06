25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Airman 1st Class Mathew Ledbeter, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, directs an A-10C Thunderbolt II before takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. 25th FGS Crew chiefs maintain and ensure the preparedness of 25th Fighter Squadron aircraft for immediate combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

