Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 9 of 10]

    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The 25th FS holds the distinction of being the foremost close air support fighter squadron on the Korean Peninsula. The A-10 excels in low-speed, low-altitude maneuvers, making it a highly accurate and survivable platform for precise weapons delivery near the front lines during potential conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 8007129
    VIRIN: 230831-F-QO603-1382
    Resolution: 3907x2599
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight
    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jet
    Pacific Air Forces
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT