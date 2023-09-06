25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The 25th FS holds the distinction of being the foremost close air support fighter squadron on the Korean Peninsula. The A-10 excels in low-speed, low-altitude maneuvers, making it a highly accurate and survivable platform for precise weapons delivery near the front lines during potential conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

