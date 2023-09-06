25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

U.S. Air Force. Capt. John Kauffman, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. Aerial training missions enable the 51st Fighter Wing to cultivate highly skilled warriors dedicated to safeguarding the ROK and promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

