    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 8 of 10]

    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force. Capt. John Kauffman, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. Aerial training missions enable the 51st Fighter Wing to cultivate highly skilled warriors dedicated to safeguarding the ROK and promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 8007128
    VIRIN: 230831-F-QO603-1293
    Resolution: 5089x3386
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fighter Jet
    Pacific Air Forces
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron

